Soccer

Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Pleased With Squad Depth Following Rout Over Everton

34 minutes ago

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho praised the performance of his substitutes as they overcame Everton 4-0 on Sunday.

Goals from Antonio Valencia, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial ensured that the Red Devils earned the three points and remained unbeaten after five games.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The United manager was delighted with his side's showing, saying: " Our performance was very good in the first 30/35 minutes, it was probably our best performance because we had our central defenders inside of their half, we pressed and they had no chance to come out, they had no shot on target.

"I think the first half an hour to 35 minutes was very impressive after that Everton good players they came into the game, a little bit of pressure probably because of the bad results and they started giving us some problems." 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The 54-year-old also went on to praise the impact that his substitutes had on the game, with both Jesse Lingard and Ander Herrera impressing and Martial getting himself on the scoresheet, after coming on.

"We have a very good bench, I look behind and I see options and decisions. I bought Ander into the game and from that moment we played more solid and counter attacking until the end. Probably the result would be 1-0 from that moment, but we scored the second goal."

Mourinho was also full of respect for Everton, admitting he feels for them after their difficult start to the season, saying: 

"Im sure they will be fine, the fixtures they got, I wouldn't like them all together at the same time. I would like to play against one of the top five in the first period of the season. I think for them to play against all of them, it is not fair."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters