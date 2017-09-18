Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Pleased With Squad Depth Following Rout Over Everton

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho praised the performance of his substitutes as they overcame Everton 4-0 on Sunday.

Goals from Antonio Valencia, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial ensured that the Red Devils earned the three points and remained unbeaten after five games.

The United manager was delighted with his side's showing, saying: " Our performance was very good in the first 30/35 minutes, it was probably our best performance because we had our central defenders inside of their half, we pressed and they had no chance to come out, they had no shot on target.

"I think the first half an hour to 35 minutes was very impressive after that Everton good players they came into the game, a little bit of pressure probably because of the bad results and they started giving us some problems."

The 54-year-old also went on to praise the impact that his substitutes had on the game, with both Jesse Lingard and Ander Herrera impressing and Martial getting himself on the scoresheet, after coming on.

"We have a very good bench, I look behind and I see options and decisions. I bought Ander into the game and from that moment we played more solid and counter attacking until the end. Probably the result would be 1-0 from that moment, but we scored the second goal."

Mourinho was also full of respect for Everton, admitting he feels for them after their difficult start to the season, saying:

"Im sure they will be fine, the fixtures they got, I wouldn't like them all together at the same time. I would like to play against one of the top five in the first period of the season. I think for them to play against all of them, it is not fair."