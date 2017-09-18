Manuel Lanzini Hands West Ham a Major Boost Ahead of League Cup Clash Against Bolton

West Ham United could be set to receive a major boost ahead of their League Cup third round tie against Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday with Manuel Lanzini set to return from injury, potentially in time to make the matchday squad.

Following a poor start to the season, West Ham's misery was compounded on Saturday after James Collins picked up a potentially serious knock in a 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

However, Salven Bilic's men could be given a much needed boost, should Argentine midfielder Manuel Lanzini be passed fit for a tough set of upcoming fixtures, as reported by Football.London.

After struggling with knee issues that have seen him miss the majority of the Hammers games this season, the 24-year-old has returned to full training with many speculating he could feature against Bolton at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday.

The playmaker's influence has been sorely missed this season, with Slaven Bilic's men sitting above the relegation zone on goal difference with only five points from a possible 15 to their name.

West Ham's next Premier League fixture comes against Tottenham Hotspur at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday, a match whereby the pace and guile of Lanzini could prove pivotal for Salven Bilic's men.