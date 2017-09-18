Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has rubbished claims that the club have begun talks with Dele Alli over a new contract with the north London outfit - but admitted that as soon as they do, the media will be aware.

He's England's hottest property at the moment, and big European clubs have spent much of the last year circling like sharks for Alli's signature. However, the youngster's boss Pochettino seems calm about the subject - insisting that Spurs haven't started discussions over a new deal:

"Rumours" Pochettino bluntly told Sky Sports before chuckling to himself, having been asked about a potential new contract for the 21-year-old.

"Like always, I tell you once something happens or some decision happens the club will communicate but that is a rumour."

Reports over the last week have been rife with rumours that Alli is attracting the attention of European super agents such as Jorge Mendes and Mino Raiola, but when questioned if he had offered the England international any advice, Pochettino had little to say:

"He didn't ask about that and its his business.

"Of course, every single player can ask me and knock on my door and I am open to give my advice but he didn't ask me and I can't say any more."

Tottenham are currently focused on Tuesday night's Carabao Cup encounter with Barnsley. Spurs were frustrated on Saturday evening as their Wembley woes continued - being held to a goalless draw with Swansea City.

However, against Championship side Barnsley, the north London outfit will be more than optimistic over their chances of progressing to the next round.