Newcastle Captain Lascelles Reveals Why Magpies Have the Edge Over Their Premier League Rivals

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles has revealed what sets the Magpies apart from their Premier League rivals. Currently enjoying a three-game winning streak, of which Lascelles has been vital, Newcastle fans are dreaming of the possibility of challenging for Europe this season.

Although the Derby-born defender believes 28-year-old Matt Ritchie 'spoils' Newcastle's secret formula for success, Rafa Benítez has accumulated a youthful squad that is catching their Premier League rivals by surprise, according to the Mirror.

FULL-TIME Newcastle 2-1 Stoke



Jamaal Lascelles secures a third successive #PL win for Newcastle#NEWSTK pic.twitter.com/PAyCLnt76r — Premier League (@premierleague) September 16, 2017

"Only Matt Ritchie spoils it," the Newcastle captain joked. "We’ve got such a young team and I think it gives us a big advantage in terms of energy - that counts when we play against teams a little bit older.

“We can really get about the pitch and get down in people’s boots," he added. "Our inexperience is a strength. The energy is there but we do have our own experience.

"We have big characters and a good mentality, no big-time ­players. Everybody has to work 110% - if they don’t, they will be sat on the bench. We don’t want to get too carried away but we’re definitely on the up."

Despite losing their opening two Premier League fixtures against Tottenham and Huddersfield, three wins on the bounce has seen Newcastle occupy a position in the top four.

The Magpies will be desperate of claiming three points at Brighton on Sunday ahead, of Premier League fixtures against Liverpool and Southampton over the next month.