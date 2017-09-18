Soccer

Pundit Claims Key Liverpool Defender Is Being Let Down by His Teammates

15 minutes ago

BBC pundit Garth Crooks has hit out at the Liverpool defence claiming they are letting down one key member of the back line.

Liverpool followed up their 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the opening night of the Champions League with a 1-1 home draw against Burnley, in a game where Liverpool couldn't convert more than one of their 35 shots they had.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Their attacking prowess isn't the only area where Liverpool have been struggling. Their defence has received widespread criticism in recent weeks - especially following their 5-0 defeat against Manchester City - and the defence failed to answer their critics in their recent match with Burnley.

However, despite a poor defensive performance, Crooks found a place in his team of the week for one Liverpool defender, Joel Matip. Although he claimed the Reds' biggest weakness is their defence, he claimed there was a shining light in Matip, and proceeded to slate the defenders around the Cameroon international when picking his team of the week for BBC.

He said: “Joel Matip is a very willing defender and without the Cameroon centre-back’s exploits against Burnley, Liverpool would almost certainly have lost.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

“Matip is an honest competitor capable of producing excellent performances on his day. But for goodness sake, he needs a defence around him.”

Liverpool now face back-to-back away trips to Leicester in both the Carabao Cup and Premier League this week, and will be hoping that Matip's defensive partners like Alberto Moreno and Dejan Lovren can set their performances up and help get the Reds back to winning ways.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters