Pundit Predicts a Cup Upset When Liverpool Face Leicester City in Carabao Cup Third Round

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has predicted that Liverpool will face defeat in their third-round Carabao Cup tie against Leicester City on Tuesday night.

Jurgen Klopp's men travel to the King Power Stadium off the back of a defeat and two draws in their last three matches, and Nicholas believes that their tepid form is set to continue against the Foxes.

Speaking to Sky Sports, via the Daily Star, the ex-Arsenal star said: “When I was looking at my Super 6 selections, this is the one that stood out at me as a potential upset.

“I covered Liverpool at the weekend and I was baffled by Jurgen Klopp's seven changes. They looked defensively vulnerable again and could have lost the game when Ben Mee went agonisingly close in the dying stages."

As often occurs in the League Cup, Nicholas believes that Liverpool will rotate their side for the match against the Foxes, saying: "I really don't see this as an upset, especially as I'm inclined to think they will make another six or seven changes, with Ben Woodburn and the other young guys coming in."

The pundit also gave his opinion on one of the Foxes' newest acquisitions, Kelechi Iheanacho, offering an honest assessment on the Nigerian striker's potential: “This is a good time for Kelechi Iheanacho to come good.

“He's in danger of being the next Saido Berahino in terms of just going through the motions and needs to seize his chance in games like this. Leicester to win 2-1 and Iheanacho to score first.”

Nicholas' words won't go down with Liverpool fans, but it remains to be seen as to whether Klopp's men can bounce back from their disappointing run of results.