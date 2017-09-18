Spurs Misfit Proves to Fans He Knows How to Score After Finding Net With 1st Shot After Loan Move

If only he had been so clinical for Tottenham. Vincent Janssen left Spurs fans slightly bemused on Sunday when he scored with his first shot on target for Fenerbahce.

The Dutch forward was a disappointment for the North London club last season, having signed from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar for £18.5m.

Janssen scored just twice in the Premier League, but he was immediately off the mark on his debut for Fenerbahce.

1 - Vincent Janssen has scored with his first shot on target in the Turkish Süper Lig. Lethal. pic.twitter.com/L7ZUbZsGUF — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) September 17, 2017

The 23-year-old has joined the Turkish club on a season-long loan, and netted after just 16 minutes in a 4-1 victory over Alanyaspor.

After a disappointing start to the season, the win was a much-needed one for Fenerbahce, who climbed to eighth in the Super Lig table.

Mathieu Valbuena scored a brace either side of a Giuliano penalty, and Janssen was replaced late on by former Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado.

Despite his underwhelming first season at Spurs, boss Mauricio Pochettino stressed that Janssen still has a future at the club following his omission from the Champions League squad prior to his loan move.



"That is about numbers," said the Argentine coach. "We only have 17 places. We are 19, so we left out both Vincent and [Argentina midfielder] Erik Lamela.

"In January we check again to see if we change the names in the squad. But, yes, he has a future like other players here."

Spurs' signing of Fernando Llorente from Swansea on deadline day, however, suggests that Janssen may struggle for opportunities upon his return next summer.