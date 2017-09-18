Spurs Set to Miss Out on £25m Rated Target as Demarai Gray Close to Signing Contract Extension

Despite having a long-term interest in England youngster Demarai Gray, Spurs look set to miss out on the starlet as he is close to signing a new contract with Leicester City.

Throughout the summer transfer window it was strongly rumoured that Gray could be on his way out of the King Power Stadium, with Spurs, Bournemouth and Everton all reportedly interested in penning a deal for the 21-year-old.

Warren Little/GettyImages

However, it now looks likely that Gray will sign a contract extension at Leicester, with the Mirror reporting the youngster is set to sign a new deal seeing him receive a £25k-per-week pay rise.

The England under-21 starlet, who is currently contracted with the Foxes until 2020 after signing from Birmingham City in 2016 hit out at Leicester in the summer after receiving a significant lack of game time.

So far this season, Gray has made five league appearances for the club, coming on as a substitute for the Foxes in each game, playing a total of 101 minutes.

With Riyad Mahrez looking set to leave Leicester in future transfer windows it looks as though Gray may start getting the game time he wants very soon, with manager Craig Shakespeare insisting that he is an important part of his plans for the future at the King Power Stadium.