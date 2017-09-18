Soccer

VIDEO: The Reason Why Twitter Was in Stitches at N'Golo Kante During Chelsea v Arsenal Line-Up

an hour ago

Since his introduction to English football just two seasons ago, it's safe to say N'Golo Kante has made his mark on the Premier League. 

The Frenchman arrived at Leicester for just £5.6m, virtually unknown. However, his stamina, positional intelligence and indefatigable appetite for a tackle quickly marked the former-Caen enforcer as one of the best midfielders in world football.

However, despite his many talents, one thing the 26-year-old lacks is height. The diminutive star stands at just 5 ft 6 inches, and the derby with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday drew particular focus to the humble star's small frame, as reported by Give Me Sport.

Twitter was in stitches as Kante appeared to be the same height as his mascot before the game, and made their amusement known...

 

