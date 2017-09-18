Soccer

VIDEO: Steaua FCSB's Dennis Man Perseveres & Scores Superb Lob Despite Being Fouled Outside Box

35 minutes ago

Few players would have the perseverance to get up and go for goal having been hacked down outside the box, while baring down on the opposition goalkeeper.

But Dennis Man was single-minded in his pursuit to add another goal to Steaua's tally in their 4-0 victory over Gaz Metan.


The 19-year-old was taken out by the desperate challenge of the last defender, with the referee set to award a free-kick.

But Man landed on the ball, picked himself up and attempted an audacious lob, which looped perfectly over the head of the goalkeeper, much to the delight of the striker and his teammates.


It was the youngster's fourth league goal of the season, from ten appearances, and it may well have caught the eye of some of Europe's bigger clubs.

Man joined Steaua last season after a breakthrough campaign at UTA Arad, in which he scored eleven goals in all competitions.


Steaua's convincing victory over Gaz Metan leaves them four points off top of the league CFR Cluj in second place, with six wins from their opening ten games of the campaign.

The club have been runners up in both of the last two seasons and are looking to secure their first title since 2014-15.

