VIDEO: Stuttgart Captain Suffers Life-Threatening Injury After Face Shattered in High Knee Collision

VfB Stuttgart were looking to secure their second win of the season at home to VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday, their only previous win this season coming at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in a 1-0 victory over Mainz 05.

Despite claiming victory over the Wolves, Congolese winger Chadrac Akolo notching his second Bundesliga goal in as many matches, the game was overshadowed by the horrific injury suffered by club captain Christian Gentner.

The 32-year-old, who first joined Stuttgart in 1999, was on the wrong end of a challenge with Wolfsburg keeper Koes Casteels. As the Belgian keeper jumped to clear a cross, his outstretched knee collided with Gentner's face and the midfielder looked in serious trouble as play was stopped for some time.

The Swabians' captain broke his lower and lateral eye-socket, nose and upper-jaw in the collision with Casteels and had it not been for the quick thinking of club doctor Raymond Best, Gentner's life could have been in danger.

"It's a cruel blow for Gente, his family and for us. The most important news though is that he will make a full recovery," VfB Stuttgart's sporting director, Michael Reschke, said. "We will give Christian all the time he needs to get fully fit again. Finally, we are delighted that we will have our captain back on board again.

"Christian is enormously important for us both on, as well as off, the pitch. In the four Bundesliga games we've played thus far, he has impressively proven his exceptional qualities."

Stuttgart travel to face Borussia Mönchengladbach on Tuesday, looking to get their fist Bundesliga points away from home this season. Last years 2. Bundesliga champions then host FC Augsburg, with the Bavarians currently one point ahead of VfB Stuttgart in the table.