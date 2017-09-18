VIDEO: Wilfried Bony Performs Hilarious Initiation Song to Kick-Start His Second Swansea Stint

Completing a £12m move back to the Liberty Stadium after a dreadful two-year spell in Manchester, Wilfried Bony opted for an unusual tactic when deciding what initiation song he'd perform as he rejoins his old side.

While some players use their initiation song as an opportunity to show off their incredible singing voices (just like Swansea teammate Tammy Abraham), and others whack out an instrument to try and cover up their voices, Ivorian striker Bony decided to sing a song that some Swansea fans might be familiar with.

As is the case in football these days, Bony was made to perform an initiation song. However, no one was expecting the 28-year-old to start singing a song that fans at the Liberty Stadium sing for him.

Bony first moved to the Premier League in 2013 after an incredible two-year spell at Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem. Moving to South Wales for £14m, the ex-Sparta Praha striker went on to make 70 appearances for the Swans, scoring 35 goals and assisting another nine.

Going on to complete a £30m move to the Etihad, Bony scored just 11 goals for Manchester City, eventually being shipped out on loan to Stoke. Registering only two goals for the Potters, the Ivorian has completed a move back to Swansea and will hope to compete with Chelsea loanee Abraham for a spot in Paul Clement's starting XI.