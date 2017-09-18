Soccer

West Ham Boss Slaven Bilic Claims That it's 'Almost Impossible' to Play Star Duo Together

20 minutes ago

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has admitted that it is 'almost impossible' to play both Andy Carroll and Javier Hernandez in their preferred positions as, for once, he is dealing with a surplus of strikers. 

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of the Hammers' Carabao Cup tie against Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday, via Club Call, Bilic replied to a question about playing the two strikers together: "It is possible. I am thinking about them the most but it is hard to have them both in their natural positions. 


"It is hard to do that and then have three at the back, then with [Michail] Antonio and [Marko] Arnautovic, it is almost impossible."

Since Carroll's return to fitness, Bilic has been forced to play Hernandez in a wide-left position to fit the Mexican striker into the side. It's been regarded by many as a waste of the new signing's goal-scoring potential and Hernandez has failed to score in three league games. 

Bilic, who has eased pressure on his position with four points in West Ham's last two games, also admitted that Carroll will not be risked against Bolton, saying: "We have to manage him.  

"He looks good and fit, hopefully, he will last for ages now without an injury, touch wood. He isn’t going to play tomorrow."

West Ham will be looking to replicate their good League Cup performance from last season, where they knocked out Chelsea on their way to the quarter-finals, before being beaten by eventual winners Manchester United.

