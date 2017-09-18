West Ham Dealt Injury Blow as James Collins Facing Spell on the Sidelines

James Collins could be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining an injury in West Ham United's 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

The Wales international limped off just before the hour mark at the Hawthorns as Slaven Bilic's men failed to pick up a win.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

The Irons play twice in the coming week, facing Bolton Wanderers in the League Cup and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, with Collins likely to miss both fixtures.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic is hoping that the knock Collins picked up isn't too serious, with the Welshman is set to undergo scans to determine the severity of the injury later in the week.

Speaking to the press following the draw on Saturday, Bilic spoke on Collins when asked how the defender was doing, saying: "I don't know. It was a strange injury, he knocked it in the first half and he continued to play. Once or twice after that he carried on and after the third one he said to come off, it shows how brave he is.

"Now we will of course scan it but is is an injury, not just a little on but on the other hand, we hope it isn't too serious."