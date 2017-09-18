Zidane Praises His Side for '90 Minutes of Top Level Football' After 1-3 Win Over Real Sociedad

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane lauded his entire side after Los Blancos secured only their second win of the season, with a 1-3 win over Real Sociedad.

Sociedad had been regarded by many as pound-for-pound the best side in the Spanish top flight so far this term - however a first senior goal and set up from surprise inclusion Borja Mayoral and a lightning-quick break from Gareth Bale in the second half proved the difference.

The visitors were pegged back momentarily after Keylor Navas' goalkeeping error allowed Kevin Rodrigues' effort to sneak under the Costa Rican, but the 23-year-old left-back turned Mayoral's attempt on goal into his own net seconds after almost notching a brace himself just 10 minutes later.

"We showed character to get the win because it’s not an easy place to come", the 45-year-old told the club's official website.

"Real Sociedad have had a good start to the season. We played 90 minutes at a great level, especially the first half. Bale and Borja’s goals gave us the victory but it was achieved by the whole group."

By netting three times Madrid continued their excellent run of form in front of goal, with the trio of converted chances marking the 73rd fixture in which Los Blancos have managed to find the net.

"We must congratulate the players for the run of 73 consecutive games scoring", Zidane said.

"They are the ones who run, fight and have achieve this record. We can keep the run going in the coming games. But for me the most important thing is the victory and how we got it.

"We played very well from the start."

The night was rounded off superbly by a brilliant solo Bale finish, with the Welshman somewhat silencing his critics after the former world's most expensive player fully recovered from his long-term injury over the summer.

The 28-year-old's pace, power and precision is something that has not been seen in some time, however Zidane continued to place his faith in his star man, and was pleased that on Sunday it finally paid off.

"He’s had a great game and not just because of the goal", the Frenchman added.

"I'm happy he scored because he needed it. It wasn’t easy, after running 70 meters he finished very well and I am happy for him.

"He’s not playing at his best, but little by little we’ll find the real Gareth. I know he can do much better and we have to be patient.

"He is happy with his goal, it’s a weight off of his shoulders. But he has also worked hard defensively."

However, even though Bale managed to grab his second goal of the season in typical Bale-esque fashion, the biggest surprise of the night was that of shock inclusion Mayoral, who replaced Karim Benzema up top in style.

“Mayoral is here with us and has a role to play, he’s shown that today", Zidane said.

"He was given a chance and he’s done a great job. Not just with his goal, he put in a complete performance. I’m happy for him because he’s got a part to play for this team."

The whites of the Spanish capital have endured a tough start to the season, failing to record a victory at home so far this campaign. But Los Blancos' away form has been as expected, and the Madrid boss stated that Sunday's win was his side's best performance of the term so far.

“Yes, other than the game against Manchester Utd, which was fantastic", Zidane added.

"I’m happy with the game and we’ve got to keep on in the same vein. If we carry on like this we can do a lot of damage.”

The result sees Real climb up to fifth in La Liga, now four points behind league leaders Barcelona.

However, if the title holders are able to replicate Sunday night's performance throughout the term, it will not be long before they join Barca once again at the top of the pile.