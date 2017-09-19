Soccer

Arsenal Star Teases Piers Morgan Further Following Jeremy Corbyn Mugging Off

30 minutes ago

Hector Bellerin and Jeremy Corbyn were everyone's new favourite duo after information emerged online that they had mugged off Piers Morgan at a recent awards do.

The host of Good Morning Britain and serial moaner was writing up his experience of attending the GQ Men of the Year awards, where he presented grime artist Stormzy with the best solo artist prize.

Whilst there, Morgan claimed to have been 'deliberately shut out' of a conversation that was taking place between Arsenal star Bellerin and Labour leader Corbyn, who apparently switched to fluent Spanish upon his arrival.

Needless to say, the snub went down an absolute treat on Twitter, which often targets Morgan for his provocation and in particular his tweets about his team Arsenal.

Bellerin caught wind of a screenshot from @eojmorris highlighting Morgan's Mail column about the snub, and decided to rib the 52-year-old some more by saying: "Come on mate, don't take it personally."

The Leader of the Opposition, whose wife is Mexican, then wrote back to the full-back in Spanish, in keeping with the theme of the situation: "It was nice meeting you. It's best if we do not tell him what we were talking about, he would not understand. Very good game on Sunday."

It is likely only a small dent was placed in Morgan's huge ego, but it certainly made a lot of people laugh and racked up some impressive numbers in terms of likes and retweets - a sure sign the former Mirror editor has been well and truly mugged off.

