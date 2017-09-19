Soccer

Bayern Lose Manuel Neuer Until January 2018 After Operation on Fractured Metatarsal

an hour ago

Bayern Munich have confirmed that Manuel Neuer has undergone surgery after suffering a hairline fracture to a metatarsal in his left foot, with the goalkeeper set for a four month absence until the new calendar year while he recovers.


Neuer, who missed the final stages of last season and all of pre-season with the same problem, suffered the injury in training on Monday and has since been successfully operated on.

"The fact that Manuel Neuer has once again suffered an injury is a great tragedy for him," Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said.

"The operation has gone perfectly and this is the most important thing now. We are now looking forward to having our captain back. Manuel will be available to us in January."

Back-up stopper Sven Ulreich will once again fill in for the absent Neuer.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

It also means that highly rated 17-year-old Christian Fruchtl is likly to be promoted to the role second choice, at least short-term, after joining the first-team squad in the summer in the wake of veteran Tom Starke's retirement.

It was rumoured during the summer that 36-year-old Starke would be willing to come out of retirement to help Bayern in the event of an injury crisis.

