Soccer

Cavani's PSG Future in Serious Doubt as Neymar 'Demands' Striker's Sale After Weekend Bust Up

an hour ago

Edinson Cavani's head may be on the chop at Paris Saint-Germain after his relationship with Neymar became broken beyond repair, according to reports in Spain.

Sport has claimed that the world-record signing is demanding that Cavani should be sold either in January or next summer after the duo came to verbal blows on and off the pitch against Lyon last Sunday.

Neymar and Cavani were caught on camera squabbling over who should take a free kick and penalty against their Ligue 1 rivals, but their anymosity for each other apparently stems from before that incident and the Brazilian superstar now wants his fellow marksman out of Parc de Princes.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The pair are also alleged to have been separated in the changing room after the final whistle too, with Thiago Silva having to step in to keep the pace between the two hot-headed South Americans.

Having splashed out £200m on securing Neymar from Barcelona in the summer, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi would certainly not want to anger the 25-year-old just six weeks after he moved to the French capital.

That, coupled with claims that Neymar's international compatriots and Monaco loanee Kylian Mbappe are already on his side in the dressing room, would mean that Cavani is facing a lonely time in Paris and could even be ousted from the first-team picture at the first opportunity.

Due to Cavani having already played for PSG in the Champions League this term, however, his possible sale is extremely unlikely to occur after the turn of the year - a move which will ensure Neymar has to deal with him for some time yet.

The Uruguayan striker also only penned a new three-year contract with his current employers back in April and, given the extortionate wages he is likely earning, may not even want to depart for pastures new.

Regardless of whether this is all hearsay, Neymar is definitely wasting no time asserting his dominance in France and is making up for lost time in being the boss in the dressing room.

