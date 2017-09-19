Soccer

CSL Side Were 'Within Touching Distance' of Signing Dortmund Superstar

24 minutes ago

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang genuinely came within a whisker of joining Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjin over the summer, but now the Far East outfit have officially ended their interest.

The Gabon striker was widely expected to embark on a new adventure this season, and was linked with a move away from the Bundesliga side.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea had all been strongly rumoured to have wanted to sign him, but as reported by FourFourTwo magazine, Tianjin came the closest, with a bid reported to be in the region of £60m-£70m.

Their owner, Shu Yuhui, told reporters: "It is out of the question. We were within touching distance of bringing in Aubameyang, but it didn't work out. It's a great shame. Case closed!

"It is immoral to poach Dortmund's star striker when the new season of Bundesliga kicked off only a few weeks ago. I definitely won't do that.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-DORTMUND-COLOGNE

"In addition, the Chinese Football Association have put much stress on rational investment [in buying foreign players]. We will absolutely respect their advice."

Aubameyang has kicked on to become one of world football's top marksman since joining from Ligue 1 outfit Saint-Etienne in 2013.

He mas made 132 league appearances in yellow to date and scored 89 goals, 31 of which came last season as he finished as the division's top goalscorer ahead of Robert Lewandowski and Anthony Modeste.

