Soccer

Danny Welbeck Could Miss 6 Games as He Undergoes Scan to Determine Full Extent of Latest Setback

30 minutes ago

Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck is set for a 'definitive' scan on Tuesday on the groin injury he sustained during Sunday's 0-0 draw with Chelsea, according to the Daily Mail.


Early estimates place the England international at being sidelined for four weeks, but a more certain length of recovery time will be known soon enough.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"He has a groin problem. I don't know how severe it is but it looks like a 'good' groin problem, not an easy one," manager Arsene Wenger said immediately after the game.

If Welbeck is out for four weeks, that will see him miss as many as six upcoming games, including two Europa League group fixtures. He will also likely be ruled out of national team contention in the final round of World Cup qualifiers early next month.

Welbeck's Arsenal career has been blighted by various injuries since he made the surprise £16m from boyhood club Manchester United in the summer of 2014.

When fully fit and firing he is among the most dangerous forwards in the Premier League, but he hasn't managed more than 20 games in a season since his debut Gunners campaign.

Welbeck was in fine form when Arsenal comfortably beat Bournemouth 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium, a game that brought about only the team's second league win of the season.

Arsenal are next in action on Wednesday night when they face Doncaster in the Carabao Cup, while Premier League action resumes with a home game against West Brom next Monday night.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters