Danny Welbeck Could Miss 6 Games as He Undergoes Scan to Determine Full Extent of Latest Setback

Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck is set for a 'definitive' scan on Tuesday on the groin injury he sustained during Sunday's 0-0 draw with Chelsea, according to the Daily Mail.





Early estimates place the England international at being sidelined for four weeks, but a more certain length of recovery time will be known soon enough.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"He has a groin problem. I don't know how severe it is but it looks like a 'good' groin problem, not an easy one," manager Arsene Wenger said immediately after the game.

If Welbeck is out for four weeks, that will see him miss as many as six upcoming games, including two Europa League group fixtures. He will also likely be ruled out of national team contention in the final round of World Cup qualifiers early next month.

Welbeck's Arsenal career has been blighted by various injuries since he made the surprise £16m from boyhood club Manchester United in the summer of 2014.

When fully fit and firing he is among the most dangerous forwards in the Premier League, but he hasn't managed more than 20 games in a season since his debut Gunners campaign.

Welbeck was in fine form when Arsenal comfortably beat Bournemouth 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium, a game that brought about only the team's second league win of the season.

Arsenal are next in action on Wednesday night when they face Doncaster in the Carabao Cup, while Premier League action resumes with a home game against West Brom next Monday night.