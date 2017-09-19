Former Premier League Goalkeeper Claims Coutinho Won't Join Barcelona in January

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has claimed that Phillipe Coutinho won't join Barcelona this January after the Spanish giants missed out on the midfielder this summer.

The Brazilian was the subject of mass transfer speculation during the summer as Barcelona launched a number of attempts to sign him, with reports suggesting bids in excess of £120m were made towards the end of the window.

Liverpool were able to hold off the competition and keep their star man, with many believing Barca will come back in for the 25-year-old during the January transfer window. However, Hislop believes this won't be the case.

Speaking on ESPN FC (via Daily Star), the former Premier League ace has claimed Coutinho won't be moving anywhere, and that he is in fact overpriced.

He said: “After everything that’s happened, if he hasn’t left yet, he isn’t going anywhere.





“Liverpool quite clearly don’t want to do business, even at the ridiculous prices that were quoted this summer. As a result I don’t see anyone matching that. He was overpriced anyway. I don’t see it happening again.”

Meanwhile Coutinho has been vocal about his love for Liverpool and how he is honoured to play at Anfield.

When asked if a move to Barcelona was still on the cards in the future, he said: “Not that I know of. What happened was a job offer and, in life, sometimes you get interested and sometimes you don’t. In my case, everyone knows that I got interested, my family too.

“As I have always said, it is a great offer to receive an offer from such a great club like that but it is also a great honour being here.”

Coutinho made his return to first team action last weekend during Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Burnley, however was substituted with 11 minutes remaining. He will be hoping to get back to his best following his spell out of the team as Liverpool next face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium both on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup and on Saturday in the Premier League.