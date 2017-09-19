Soccer

Former Premier League Goalkeeper Claims Coutinho Won't Join Barcelona in January

an hour ago

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has claimed that Phillipe Coutinho won't join Barcelona this January after the Spanish giants missed out on the midfielder this summer.

The Brazilian was the subject of mass transfer speculation during the summer as Barcelona launched a number of attempts to sign him, with reports suggesting bids in excess of £120m were made towards the end of the window.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Liverpool were able to hold off the competition and keep their star man, with many believing Barca will come back in for the 25-year-old during the January transfer window. However, Hislop believes this won't be the case.

Speaking on ESPN FC (via Daily Star), the former Premier League ace has claimed Coutinho won't be moving anywhere, and that he is in fact overpriced.

CARL DE SOUZA/GettyImages

He said: “After everything that’s happened, if he hasn’t left yet, he isn’t going anywhere.


“Liverpool quite clearly don’t want to do business, even at the ridiculous prices that were quoted this summer. As a result I don’t see anyone matching that. He was overpriced anyway. I don’t see it happening again.”

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Meanwhile Coutinho has been vocal about his love for Liverpool and how he is honoured to play at Anfield.

When asked if a move to Barcelona was still on the cards in the future, he said: “Not that I know of. What happened was a job offer and, in life, sometimes you get interested and sometimes you don’t. In my case, everyone knows that I got interested, my family too.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

“As I have always said, it is a great offer to receive an offer from such a great club like that but it is also a great honour being here.”

Coutinho made his return to first team action last weekend during Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Burnley, however was substituted with 11 minutes remaining. He will be hoping to get back to his best following his spell out of the team as Liverpool next face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium both on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup and on Saturday in the Premier League.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters