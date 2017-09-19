Gabriel Jesus will sign a new contract with Manchester City after revealing he wants to become a pivotal part of Pep Guardiola's plans.

The Brazilian has been a revelation following his £27m move from Palmeiras in January, scoring 12 goals in 17 games in all competitions since arriving at the Etihad Stadium. Now according to Manchester Evening News, talks have gone so smoothly that the new deal could be agreed as early as next month.

City have been quick to fend off any competition by awarding the 20-year-old with a new contract, which will see him earn much more than the £70,000-per-week he is currently on. With Barcelona losing Neymar to PSG for £200m, it has shown that even the top clubs in Europe are prone to losing their star players, and City will be keen to tie Jesus down to the club.

The Mirror claim that his pay will rise to £150,000-a-week, and talks have arisen after Jesus and fellow forward Sergio Aguero have struck up a deadly partnership early in the season. Aguero has scored eight goals, with Jesus scoring seven in the eight games both have been on the pitch together so far this season.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Citizens have made a blistering start to the season, and are currently joint top of the league with fierce rivals Manchester United. In their last three games in all competitions, City have recorded a 5-0 win over Liverpool, a 4-0 win away to Feyenoord in the Champions League, and a 6-0 win away to Watford in their last Premier League outing.

City are also working on new deals with David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne as they look to tie down their key players to the club long-term.