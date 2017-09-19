Soccer

Impressed Man City 'Open Talks' With In-Form Striker's Representatives Over Improved Etihad Deal

20 minutes ago

Manchester City have opened talks with Gabriel Jesus and his team over an improved contract at the Etihad after a dream start since his January move.

The Brazil international has been a revelation in the Premier League since completing a £27m move from Palmeiras, scoring 12 goals in just 17 games across all competitions.

Last season he picked up a metatarsal injury against Bournemouth that sidelined him for a few months but he picked up where he left off on his return and continued his form into the current season.

So far in 2017/2018 he has hit four Premier League goals and formed a mesmerising partnership with Sergio Aguero, and City officials are keen to reward the South American with a new deal, as reported by the Mail.

Jesus currently earns £70,000-a-week and is under contract till 2021, but the club are eager to acknowledge his contributions so far and will try to conclude something for him once they have sorted out new deals for David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne.

He has been one of the club's top performers so far this season, and City fans are salivating over his link-up play with Aguero, which helped tear apart Watford on Saturday, and Liverpool the week before.

