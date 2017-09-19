Injury-Prone Star Jack Wilshere 'Desperate' to Join West Ham in Bid to End Arsenal Nightmare

Jack Wilshere wants West Ham United to bring his Arsenal nightmare to an end by signing him in the January transfer window.

The Gunners outcast is apparently desperate for his boyhood club to prise him away from Emirates stadium, according to the Daily Star, as his playing career looks increasingly likely to fall away into obscurity.

Wilshere was not part of Arsene Wenger's 18-man matchday squad that secured a point against reigning Premier League champions Chelsea on Sunday and, with his contract due to run out next July, is all but certain to leave north London.

James Chance/GettyImages

West Ham baulked at Arsenal's supposed £20m asking price for the 25-year-old after they made an enquiry in the summer window, and it is up for debate as to whether the Hammers will move for Wilshere against after the turn of the year.

Wilshere remains hopeful that Slaven Bilic will call on his side's board to sanction a move for the injury-plagued midfielder, but questions will be asked if he is the right candidate to strengthen the Croat's squad.

The England international has featured three times for Arsenal so far this season, and put in a decent showing against Cologne, in the Gunners' Europa League victory, after coming on as a substitute in the 68th minute.

The influence Jack Wilshere has on a football pitch is too damn high — Shaz (@MysticMO11) September 14, 2017

That bright cameo failed to land him a place in the squad to face Chelsea, however, with teenager Ainsley Maitland-Niles preferred on the bench.

Wilshere was sent out on a season-long loan to Bournemouth last term after Wenger declined to offer him the regular football he craved with the FA Cup holders but, after a good start to life on the south coast, he soon found himself marginalised at the Vitality stadium too.

A broken leg in April curtailed his 2016/17 campaign - the eighth major injury of his senior career - and led to further speculation that his career was in danger of fizzling out into nothing.

Italian clubs Juventus and Sampdoria were also linked with possible moves for Wilshere in the summer, but both declined to make a concrete offer.

