Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Confirms Key Pair Are Making 'Big Steps' to Recovery From Injury

Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana have been sidelined for sometime now after sustaining injuries, however Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the England duo are in-fact making encouraging steps on their individual roads to recovery.

The pair are indeed still out of first team contention, although Klopp believes that they are both making impressive progress from their respective back and thigh problems - and as a result it surely won't be long until the Merseysiders have them back within their ranks on match-day once again.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Speaking to the press at Melwood - via Liverpool's official website - Klopp said: “Clyney had the third or fourth run outside yesterday, not the highest intensity but a big step and he coped well so far with this.

“Adam is close to going outside and running. For the next step, I’ll give you another update in the next press conference!”

Clyne and Lallana's return to full compliment will feel like two new signings for Liverpool, as the 2017-18 campaign continues to thicken with Premier League and Champions League fixtures becoming a weekly occurrence for the club.

On Tuesday night, Liverpool travel to the King Power Stadium to battle Leicester City in the third-round of the Carabao Cup, a tie which will prove to be a highly testing midweek encounter coming off the back of a drab 1-1 draw against Burnley at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool will certainly benefit from having a greater amount of options at their disposal, though Clyne and Lallana will have to shine if they're to force their way back into the starting XI upon their reemergence, with competition in the defensive and offensive ranks already being highly intense.