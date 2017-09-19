Liverpool Identify Promising RB Leipzig Defender as Solution to Defensive Woes

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to raid Bundesliga club RB Leipzig for the second time in a matter of months.

The Liverpool Echo have reported that Klopp has his eye on a potential swoop for rising star Dayot Upamecano, after being impressed with the 18-year-old defender, who made his Champions League debut against Monaco in September.

JOHN MACDOUGALL/GettyImages

The Anfield outfit have already announced the capture of highly rated midfielder Naby Keita for a club record fee in a deal that will see the 22-year-old join Liverpool on July 1st next summer and have also being linked with a move for forward Timo Werner although no move has materialised.

Upamecano joined Leipzig in January from sister club RB Salzburg for a fee of around €10m and impressed in his 12 appearances last term. The 18-year-old has already made three appearances this year and has impressed with his strength and composure on the ball.

NEW: Dayot Upamecano linked with Liverpool, third Jurgen Klopp transfer target from RB Leipzig https://t.co/3XgXM2MzYm — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) September 19, 2017

Defensive issues have been at the forefront of Jurgen Klopp's mind with heavy criticism coming after draws against Sevilla and Burnley, and the Reds are keen to strike a deal with the France Under 19 international in January.

However as Upamecano is one of the most highly rated up and coming defenders in football Leipzig are desperate not to lose another player to Liverpool and are set to offer him a new contract meaning a move to the Premier League will be difficult to complete.