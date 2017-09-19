Man Utd Legend Reveals He's Set to Become a Professional Boxer

It is rare to see actual sporting heroes change sports.

The examples are infamous, like Michael Jordan trying baseball, or Connor McGregor trying his hand at boxing. But it is uncommon. Rio Ferdinand, former Manchester United captain, legend, and Champions League winner, has announced that he is officially enlisting as a professional boxer.

Ferdinand said: "I'm doing this because it's a challenge. I've won titles and now I'm aiming for a belt."

Ferdinand, 38, has been retired from professional football since 2015, after making only 12 appearances in his only season for QPR.

Ferdinand joined Manchester United in 2002 for a world record fee of £34m. He played for the club for 12 years, winning the Champions League, the Premier League 6 times, the League Cup twice, and the club world cup.





Ferdinand was crucial to Manchester United's Champions League win in 2008 against Chelsea, forming a formidable partnership with Nemanja Vidic, often hailed as one of the Premier League's best centre-back pairings.

