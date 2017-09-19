Man Utd Wonderkid Stalls Over New Contract Offer as Barcelona Consider Possible Swoop

Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes is causing concern by stalling over signing a first professional contract that's on offer from the club.

The teen was due to put pen to paper on his 17th birthday, but the contract still lies unsigned and the Sun report that Barcelona are also tracking Gomes - who could walk away from Old Trafford next summer for a nominal fee.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Whilst Gomes is a Scholar, he cannot be lured away by other clubs, but the longer Gomes stalls, the more panicked United officials are likely to become - especially given what happened with Paul Pogba back in 2012.

The Frenchman refused to sign a new deal under Sir Alex Ferguson after growing tired of his lack of playing opportunties, and left for Juventus for just £800,000 in a move engineered by agent Mino Raiola.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Fast forward four years later and a world class Pogba would return for a then-world record transfer fee of £89m.

Should Gomes want to follow in Pogba's footsteps, a potential suitor may have to pay in excess of £4m, which highlights the rate of inflation over the years.

Gomes could become just another of one of a number of English youngsters quitting the Premier League for the chance to shine abroad - Manchester City's Jadon Sancho left for Borussia Dortmund in the summer and Arsenal lost Chris Willock to Benfica.

