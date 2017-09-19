Soccer

Man Utd Wonderkid Stalls Over New Contract Offer as Barcelona Consider Possible Swoop

35 minutes ago

Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes is causing concern by stalling over signing a first professional contract that's on offer from the club.

The teen was due to put pen to paper on his 17th birthday, but the contract still lies unsigned and the Sun report that Barcelona are also tracking Gomes - who could walk away from Old Trafford next summer for a nominal fee.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Whilst Gomes is a Scholar, he cannot be lured away by other clubs, but the longer Gomes stalls, the more panicked United officials are likely to become - especially given what happened with Paul Pogba back in 2012.

The Frenchman refused to sign a new deal under Sir Alex Ferguson after growing tired of his lack of playing opportunties, and left for Juventus for just £800,000 in a move engineered by agent Mino Raiola.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Fast forward four years later and a world class Pogba would return for a then-world record transfer fee of £89m.

Should Gomes want to follow in Pogba's footsteps, a potential suitor may have to pay in excess of £4m, which highlights the rate of inflation over the years.

Gomes could become just another of one of a number of English youngsters quitting the Premier League for the chance to shine abroad - Manchester City's Jadon Sancho left for Borussia Dortmund in the summer and Arsenal lost Chris Willock to Benfica.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters