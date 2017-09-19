Marouane Fellaini Man Utd Future Up in the Air as Contract Talks Continue to Stall

Marouane Fellaini's Manchester United future is looking increasingly uncertain as talks over a new contract continue to stall.

The midfield enforcer is in the final year of his current deal at Old Trafford and remains hopeful of extending his stay at the club beyond next June.

However, the Daily Mail has reported that Fellaini's advisers are unimpressed with the offer put forward by United's hierarchy to keep the 29-year-old in the north west of England, and are believed to be holding out for improved terms.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

That has ensured that an impasse has been reached in negotiations to retain Fellaini's services, and the precarious situation is showing no signs of easing in the immediate term.

United boss Jose Mourinho is said to be a huge fan of Fellaini's talents and wants the Belgium international to remain part of his first-team plans for this season and beyond.

The Red Devils currently have a policy akin to Premier League rivals Arsenal, however, where 12-month rolling contracts are the norm for players who pass 30 years of age.

Thank God for De Gea, Matic and Fellaini. That's right. Fellaini. — Nikos Pappas (@nikos1977) September 17, 2017

With Fellaini closing in on that landmark age, it is likely that United are only willing to offer him such terms. In contrast, the ex-Everton and Standard Liege star would certainly be after greater job security as he begins to enter the final main chapter of his playing career.

Fellaini's time with United was thought to be drawing to an end in the summer transfer window as interest from clubs across Europe appeared to gather pace.

Serie A heavyweights Juventus and Turkish giants Fenerbahce were both linked with prising him away from England's top tier, but United held off those supposed advances to continue their relationship with the towering midfielder.

Fellaini will be free to hold talks with foreign clubs in January if his contractual saga does not reach a successful conclusion in the next few months, and bring his current four-year association with the current table toppers to an end.

