Soccer

The Possession Stat That Proves PSG World-Record Signing Neymar Is Only Human After All

20 minutes ago

With a hefty £200m world-record transfer fee forked out for Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain fans were left in dreamland over the summer.

Les Parisiens had managed to lure one of the world's biggest stars away from a fellow European giant in Barcelona, and supporters couldn't wait to see his silky skills, awesome finishing and ability to retain possession with ease.

Well, two out of three isn't too bad is it? 'What?', we hear you ask. It turns out that no other player in Europe's top five leagues ha lost the ball on more occasions than the Brazilian superstar:

£200m to be the one footballer who can't keep hold of the ball? PSG have been had off here!

Of course, there are mitigating circumstances. The fee could be weighing heavy on Neymar's shoulders, and he is acclimatising to a new team and league in a new country.

That all said, for someone with his quality he should be doing miles better at retaining possession. He's got the quick feet, strength and talent to do so, after all.

