Premier League Duo Set to Battle it Out for PSG's World Cup Winning Midfielder in January

Premier League rivals Liverpool and Arsenal are set to battle it out for PSG midfielder Julian Draxler when the transfer window re-opens in January.

The Daily Star have reported that the German international has become surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes following the big money arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the off season.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

After only joining PSG from Wolfsburg in January, Draxler is set to be offloaded after a year with the Ligue 1 club and Liverpool and Arsenal have both signalled their interest in a move for the 23-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger both battled it out for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar in August, with the French international deciding to stay for at least another season. The availability of Draxler, who would be a cheaper option, has intrigued the two managers.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Both sides showed an interest in the summer but a move never materialised, and with the futures of both Philippe Coutinho and Alexis Sanchez still in doubt the PSG man would be a superb replacement.

The ex Schalke winger has declared his interest in playing in England before and a move could be on the horizon following the recent news. He has only featured three times this campaign for his club and is down the pecking order with the latest arrivals.

Gunners boss Wenger has made no secret of his interest in Draxler and Klopp admitted this week that there could be a new additions to his squad in the transfer window, with the Reds also being linked with RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.