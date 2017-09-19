Soccer

Premier League Duo Set to Battle it Out for PSG's World Cup Winning Midfielder in January

21 minutes ago

Premier League rivals Liverpool and Arsenal are set to battle it out for PSG midfielder Julian Draxler when the transfer window re-opens in January.

The Daily Star have reported that the German international has become surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes following the big money arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the off season.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

After only joining PSG from Wolfsburg in January, Draxler is set to be offloaded after a year with the Ligue 1 club and Liverpool and Arsenal have both signalled their interest in a move for the 23-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger both battled it out for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar in August, with the French international deciding to stay for at least another season. The availability of Draxler, who would be a cheaper option, has intrigued the two managers.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Both sides showed an interest in the summer but a move never materialised, and with the futures of both Philippe Coutinho and Alexis Sanchez still in doubt the PSG man would be a superb replacement.

The ex Schalke winger has declared his interest in playing in England before and a move could be on the horizon following the recent news. He has only featured three times this campaign for his club and is down the pecking order with the latest arrivals.

Gunners boss Wenger has made no secret of his interest in Draxler and Klopp admitted this week that there could be a new additions to his squad in the transfer window, with the Reds also being linked with RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters