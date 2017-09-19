Real Madrid Eye Potential Move for Harry Kane Should They Fail in Landing Alexis Sanchez

Real Madrid are looking to bring Arsenal's star man Alexis Sanchez back to Spain, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, but will turn their attentions to Tottenham's Harry Kane as a secondary option.

After Manchester City's failed attempt to lure the Chilean away from north London on deadline day, Sanchez remains at Arsenal, with his contract set to run out at the end of the season. The Gunners' failed bid for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar meant they were forced to keep their footballing totem for another season.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Los Blancos are said to be keen to sign him during the January window, which would also benefit Arsenal and save them from letting their star winger leave on a free transfer. Don Balon claim that Arsenal will allow him to speak to foreign clubs come the winter, but only with a view to sign him when the summer window comes around.

The Spanish and European champions are also said to be after Tottenham's talisman Kane, who looks set to continue his habit of goalscoring this season. With 77 goals in 107 Premier League games, Kane could be a potential long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who turns 33 next year.

With two Premier League golden boots in two years, Real Madrid would be hard pushed to find a goalscorer with as much natural talent as England's centre forward.

In addition, Gareth Bale's stuttering career in Madrid has seen many fans calling for his transfer away from the Bernabeu. After being booed off the pitch in their Champions League opener again APOEL, it seems Bale has fallen out of love with the fans.

Both Sanchez and Kane could replace the Welshman should Real deem him surplus to requirements.