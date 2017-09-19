Real Madrid Target Athletic Bilbao Stopper as Long-Term Replacement for Keylor Navas

Real Madrid are set to reignite their interest in Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, as they search for a long-term replacement for current number one Keylor Navas.

Marca have reported that Madrid have been in negotiations with the basque club over the availability of the 22-year-old, but they have stalled since last January.



Los Blancos president Florentino Perez remains unsure on Navas' goalkeeping ability and has seemingly grown frustrated in their pursuit of David de Gea, so have turned their attentions to the Bilbao number one.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Kepa's contract runs out in the summer and Bilbao are confident of agreeing a new deal that will see his release clause rise from £9m to £57m for the touted future Spanish number one, although he may let his contract run down and join the Bernabeu on a free.

The keeper has been with Bilbao since the age of ten and has made 23 appearances for his hometown side, but his value rose after being part of the impressive Spain Under 21 side in this summers European Championship.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Perez was reportedly fuming with Navas after his performance in his side's 3-1 win over Real Sociedad and wants a replacement for the Costa Rican sooner rather than later, with him trying to sell him in the summer.

Boss Zinedine Zidane refused to sell him and has faith in the former Levante stopper, but may well be forced to sign Kepa as Perez wants a younger figure to head up a spell of La Liga dominance for last seasons champions.