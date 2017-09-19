Red-Hot Forward Paulo Dybala Reveals Secret Behind Set Piece Prowess for Juventus This Season

Paulo Dybala has lifted the lid on how practising free kicks with Miralem Pjanic is making him a better set piece taker for Juventus.

The striker has already plundered 10 goals just six weeks into the new season, with six of those strikes coming as part of two hat-tricks against Genoa and Sassuolo.

Speaking in quotes published by Football Italia, Dybala explained how an ongoing bet with his club team mate and midfielder Pjanic is helping him remain focussed on being the club's out and out best free kick taker.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

He said: “I like all my goals, because they’re worth the same. The important thing is that they help the team. Some are more beautiful, others less, but what matters is that they’re important.

“I train a lot (with free kicks). I bet a lot with Miralem on free-kicks. I have to score so I can win the challenge! Right now I’m ahead, but he’s dangerous."

The Argentina international's form has drawn parallels with megastar and compatriot Lionel Messi, and has lent further weight to the suggestion that Barcelona could one day be Dybala's home.

Paulo Dybala is the 1st player since Wayne Rooney for ManU in 2011/12 to score 8 goals in the first 4 matches in Europe's top-5 leagues. — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) September 17, 2017

Speaking about comparisons with the mercurial forward, Dybala insisted his goalscoring exploits were different to Messi's before revealing just where he keeps all of the match balls he earns every time he scores a hat-trick.

He added: “Lionel Messi’s hat-tricks? As I said yesterday, Messi has his story, his goals, and I have mine. We’re two different players. He’s won a lot, and I hope to do that too.

“They’re at home. I like to keep them close, on the couch. If my mum hasn’t taken them then they’ll still be there!"