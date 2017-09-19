Report Claims That Arsenal's Frustrated Alexis Sanchez 'Desperately' Wants a Move to Real Madrid

The Alexis Sanchez transfer saga continues to trundle onward after the Chilean ace's desired move to Manchester City was blocked by Arsenal on transfer deadline day, and it's now emerged that the frustrated attacker 'desperately' wants a switch to Real Madrid - according to a report published by Spanish outlet Diario Gol.

The Gunners were unable to successfully land a replacement for Sanchez, meaning that City's last-ditch attempts to prise him away from the Emirates were futile.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Despite an exceedingly lofty sum of around £90m being supposedly lodged by Arsenal for AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar, Sanchez was stuck and was subsequently forced to endure another season in the south of England, opposed to the north.

Sanchez is still said to be keen on a move to the Etihad to link-up with Pep Guardiola, although the 28-year-old's agent has allegedly made contact with the Galacticos in order to make a proposed deal which would see the north Londoners' talisman move to the Santiago Bernabeu happen.

After failing to cash-in on want-away Sanchez, Arsenal are resigned to losing their number 7 for free next summer, unless a contract renewal is miraculously accepted by the South American, although the chances of him putting pen to paper to prolong his stay at his current employers looks terribly slim.

As it's known, Sanchez played under 'Pep' at Barcelona, and the prospect of reuniting with the Spanish boss for the Sky Blues was more than tantalising for the prolific offensive threat.

However, with Los Blancos now being placed within the frame as a supposed suitor, Sanchez's reputation could take a beating if he was to sign for Madrid, given that they are indeed arch rivals with the Blaugrana, the club to which initially helped him reach stardom in the modern game.