Soccer

Report Reveals Advice Messi Gave Deulofeu & the Role in Played in Barcelona's Win at Getafe

an hour ago

Ousmane Dembele's full La Liga debut was cut short after just half an hour on Saturday, after he was seen pulling up with a ruptured tendon. 

The £96m Frenchman, who is set to miss three months of the season, was replaced by Spanish international Gerard Deulofeu, who is slowly discovering the potential everyone always knew he had at his second spell at the club.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

But rather than Ernesto Valverde handing out instructions from the dugout, it was Lionel Messi who directed Deulofeu on where to operate - according to SPORT. With Jordi Alba re-discovering his attacking capacity this season, Messi told Deulofeu to play on the right instead of the left wing, thus allowing the explosive left-back to occupy the left hand side. 


This also allowed the Argentine to become a free-floating No.10, which is where Messi is at his most effective, and allows him to find space in-between the oppositions' midfield and defence.

Although it was a hard-fought game for Barcelona, it was ultimately this change in tactic that allowed them to continue their perfect start to the league season.

While Deulofeu dragged the defence out to the right hand side, new signing Paulinho made a deep run through the middle, and who else but Lionel Messi, operating in those channels of uncertainty, found a perfect pass to set up the Brazilian's first goal for la Blaugrana. 

