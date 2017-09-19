Steven Gerrard Already Teaching Baby Son How to Play Football in Latest Instagram Video
Undoubtedly one of the greatest Premier League players of all time, former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard is hoping his five-month old son will follow in his footsteps, as ESPN reported.
Baby Lio was being trained out home to kick a ball by his father and it was all captured on Gerrard's personal Instagram account.
The 37-year-old is now part of the Reds' coaching team, managing the Merseyside club's U18 team, while also regularly appearing on our television screens as a pundit for BT Sport.
Judging by the short clip and, more importantly, the genetics of young Lio, he could well be a Liverpool one day.
Maybe it's even worth a cheeky bet that Gerrard Jr's debut for the Reds is handed to him by none other than his own flesh and blood...