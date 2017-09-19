Tony Cascarino Claims Mauricio Pochettino Was at Fault for Spurs' Failure to Beat Swansea

Former Republic of Ireland and Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino says that Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino made several key mistakes during their goalless draw against Swansea at Wembley; with one of these being the decision to bring on Spanish veteran Fernando Llorente.

It was only the 32 year-old's second appearance for Spurs since joining for £12m on deadline day, with both coming from the bench. After coming on for Son Heung-Min on the 74 minute mark, Cascarino says that the World Cup winner barely touched the ball, prompting him to question the Argentine's decision to bring him on inch first place.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Writing for a column in the Times, he says: "He brought on Fernando Llorente, a talented targetman, in the 74th minute but the striker barely had a touch and his team-mates didn’t seem keen to give him the ball.

“If you have him, use him, by hitting diagonal balls to him for knockdowns and flick-ons.”

Llorente, who scored 16 times in 35 games for Swansea last season, will be looking to build on his 16-minute cameo, even if he is second fiddle to Harry Kane. With Tottenham playing host to Barnsley in the Carabao Cup, he is expected to make his full Spurs debut tonight.

It is the first time in 30 home league games that Spurs have failed to score a goal, and are yet to win a Premier League game in their temporary home. Mauricio Pochettino's men are now five points behind league leaders Manchester City in fifth, while Swansea are up to 14th.