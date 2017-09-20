Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Highlights Video From Leicester Defeat Had Twitter in Stitches

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is not having a good time at the moment. He managed the incredible feat of getting himself hated by Arsenal and Chelsea fans in the same transfer window after turning down big money to stay at Arsenal and then a fee was agreed with Chelsea but he instead opted for Liverpool because he insisted on wanting game time in the middle of the park.

He has also faced the humiliation of featuring in back-to-back thrashings. Once as an Arsenal player when they were beaten by Liverpool 4-0 and then with his new team of Liverpool when they were walloped by Man City 5-0.

Liverpool after signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain:



Games played: 4

Games won: 0



£40m well spent. pic.twitter.com/PnsCyrpJOi — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) September 19, 2017

Things did not get better for the Ox on Tuesday night as once again he featured in a disappointing defeat this time to Leicester in the Carabao Cup. The 24-year-old moved to Liverpool to get more game time, to increase his chances of winning trophies and to improve as a player.

He told reporters last month “One of the reasons why I felt like he (Klopp) was the man I’d want to come and play for (was) because I feel like he could really push me and hopefully get the best out of me and take me to the next level, for sure.” So far the evidence of that is yet to be seen.

After his performance against Leicester last night he got absolutely ridiculed on Twitter as can be seen in the video above. His 'highlights' package will not make for comfortable viewing for Liverpool fans.

Arsenal haven't lost a game since they sold Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Liverpool haven't won since signing him 🤔 pic.twitter.com/S2NTuZxg8E — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) September 19, 2017

Liverpool losing to Leicester in Oxlade Chamberlain's first start for the club.



Alex Oxlade Chamberlain is officially a walking L. — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) September 19, 2017

The Ox will be desperate to prove his critics wrong and their next game is again at the King Power Stadium when they take on Leicester in the league on Saturday. However if Liverpool fail to finish above Arsenal in the league this season you can be sure that the Ox will get roasted on all social media.