Besiktas Striker Still Craves Premier League Transfer After Deadline Day Move to Palace Collapsed

Turkish striker Cenk Tosun has expressed a desire to move to the Premier League after seeing a deadline day bid from Crystal Palace, somewhere in the region of €13.5m, rejected by his club Besiktas, according to ESPN.

The German-born striker, who represented die Mannschaft at youth level, moved to Besiktas in 2014, signing from Turkish rivals Gaziantepspor on a free transfer. Having grown up in the youth system of Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, Tosun is now looking to secure a move to the Premier League.

"Crystal Palace offered €13.5m on transfer deadline day," the 26-year-old said. "Had they made the bid a week earlier I would be playing in the Premier League right now. I would only leave Besiktas if I made my club money and if the circumstances are right."

Having scored an impressive 24 goals across all competitions last season, 20 of which were in the Turkish Süper Lig, Tosun has attracted interest from Crystal Palace, Newcastle, and Tottenham.

When Besiktas traveled to the Estádio do Dragão in the Champions League group stage opener this season, his 30-yard wonder strike in the Kara Kartallar's 3-1 victory over FC Porto was awarded the goal of the week by UEFA.

With 21 national team appearances to his name, the Turkish forward has established himself as a lethal striker over the last few seasons.

However, Tosun would have to move to the Premier League, or another of Europes top five leagues, to truly be considered as one of the best strikers on the continent.