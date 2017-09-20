Bilic Wants 'More' From Arnautovic Despite Forward Getting 2 Assists in Win Against Bolton

After West Ham beat Bolton 3-0 in the Carabao Cup, Bilic demanded more from Austrian playmaker Marko Arnautovic despite the fact he got two assists. Arnautovic made his home debut for the hammers after joining for £25m from Stoke during the summer.

Arnautovic set up the first two goals of the game for Angelo Ogbonna and Diafra Sakho. Earlier this season the Hammers' record signing was sent off for violent conduct against Southampton which is why he has had to wait for his home debut at the London Stadium, and Bilic insisted his performance against Bolton was a step in the right direction of where he should be as a player.

Speaking to journalists after the game he said: "I could have asked for more. I want him to do more. He's got that quality and that something extra, I like him as a player but sometimes he gets happy with the few things that he does when I want him to push the borders.

"I know what he's capable of and I want him to keep molesting the opposition and never be happy in a positive way. But of course he did the job here."

West Ham who have had a mixed start to their season host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.