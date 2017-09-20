Soccer

Brighton Make Goalkeeper Tim Krul's Loan Move From Newcastle Permanent on One-Year Deal

36 minutes ago

Brighton have converted goalkeeper Tim Krul's loan from Newcastle into a permanent move on a one-year contract, the club have confirmed.

The Dutchman originally arrived at the Amex Stadium on a season-long loan last month, but has now joined indefinitely.

The transfer brings to an end Krul's 12-year spell at Newcastle, whom he joined in 2005 from ADO Den Haag.

The 29-year-old could now feature against his former club in Sunday's Premier League clash, having previously been ineligible under the terms of the loan agreement.

Krul made his Brighton debut in Tuesday's 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat against Bournemouth, but could return to the bench if manager Chris Hughton opts to continue with Matthew Ryan as first choice.

“I felt he was very good and very assured," Hughton said of Krul after the Bournemouth loss, quoted by the Chronicle. "Some of the saves that he made weren’t very difficult, but he needed to show good hands.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

“Overall, it was a very assured performance.”

Hughton also revealed that Krul was selected ahead of the club's other goalkeeping option, Niki Maenpaa.

He added: “Niki [Maenpaa] was very unfortunate to miss out.

“I had a tough decision to make and I went with Tim [Krul] because he was the one that needed the game.

“He played one game in pre-season behind closed doors, so he hadn’t had so much game time, which is why he got the nod ahead of Niki. It was a difficult one, but these are the decisions you have to make.”

