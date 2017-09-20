Soccer

Everton to Face Chelsea; Arsenal, Spurs, Man City at Home in Carabao Cup 4th Round

The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup has been made following the conclusion of the third round on Wednesday night, with the last 16 teams one step closer to the February final where the first major silverware of the season will be handed out.

Record eight-time winners Liverpool were a major casualty in the third round, losing out to Leicester in an all-Premier League tie.

Spurs only narrowly crept through against Barnsley, while Crystal Palace have at least been able to put their nightmare Premier League campaign to one side in the Carabao Cup this season - they won for the second time against top flight rivals Huddersfield.

Wednesday night's action saw holders Manchester United breeze past Burton and Chelsea hit five past Nottingham Forest, while Arsenal and Man City also made it into the next round. But each of the teams learned their fate shortly after the full time whistles were blown on Wednesday night - with some excellent ties being thrown up.

Chelsea will host Everton in the pick of the bunch, with Ronald Koeman's men sealing their progress to the next round on Wednesday night following a 3-0 win over Sunderland. Spurs though will welcome West Ham to Wembley in another huge tie.

City, United and Arsenal were all handed relatively routine draws - with United's trip to Swansea looking the toughest of the three on paper - while Bristol City might fancy their chances of making the last eight given they've drawn an out of form Crystal Palace.

2017/18 Carabao Cup 4th Round Draw in Full:

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

Bristol City vs Crystal Palace

Swansea City vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Norwich City

Chelsea vs Everton

Manchester City vs Wolves

Leicester City vs Leeds United

Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough

The eight fourth round fixtures will be played in the week commencing 23rd October.

