Carabao Cup Roundup: Arsenal, Chelsea, City & United All Secure Their Passage Through to Round 4

Five of the six Premier League sides in action tonight secured their progress into round four of the Carabao Cup as Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton and both Manchester clubs comfortably won their ties.

Manchester United ran riot over Championship side Burton Albion as Mourinho's men secured a 4-0 win at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford bagged himself two goals within the first 20 minutes of the tie, before Jesse Lingard's deflected effort beat Ripley in the Burton goal to put United in a comfortable position.

Anthony Martial added to the scoreline on the hour mark to relieve any doubt of who was progressing, although in stoppage time Burton were able to do something no side have done this season, score at Old Trafford. It was nothing more than a consolation goal for Lloyd Dyer, however it gave the Burton fans something to cheer about on a night United cruised through.

Chelsea's progression never looked in doubt during their 5-1 win over Nottingham Forest. Although the hosts made a number of changes it was still a very strong starting line up, and the Blues' fans saw their side head into half-time with a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Kenedy, Michy Batshuayi and Charly Musonda.

Things only got worse for the visitors as Batshuayi got his second of the game just eight minutes after half-time, and secured his hattrick just four minutes from time as he continues to push his case to Conte for a starting role in his side. Forest grabbed a late consolation through Tendayi Darikwa, however Chelsea still ran out 5-1 winners at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City won the only all-Premier League clash of the night as they defeated West Brom 2-0 at the Hawthorns. It didn't take City long to go ahead after Ilkay Gundogan's parried shot fell to the path of Leroy Sane who dispatched the ball beyond Ben Foster.

Despite controlling the game, City were given a scare as Claudio Yacob equalised for the hosts after 72 minutes. However with the threat of extra-time looming, City showed why they're joint top of the league with Leroy Sane launching a deadly counter attack which ended in a top corner finish for the German winger, giving City a 2-1 win in round three.

Although Arsenal rested a number of key players, they did just about enough to beat League One outfit Doncaster Rovers at the Emirates. Walcott's first half goal was all Arsenal needed to secure their passage through to round four as the hosts were never really threatened by the visitors.

Everton headed into the their third round match with Sunderland coming off the back of a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United, however there was not to be a repeat of that score line.

Two goals from England Under-21 international Dominic Calvert-Lewin either side of half-time put the toffees in control of the tie, with Oumar Niasse late goal giving Everton a 3-0 win.