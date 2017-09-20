Chelsea Facing Possible FIFA Sanctions After Investigations into Youth Transfer Dealings Commence

Premier League champions Chelsea have become the subject of a FIFA probe, according to the Daily Mail.

The Blues, who have one of the most functional youth transfer policies around, have come under scrutiny, with the game's governing body having launched an investigation over their signing of foreign players under the age of 18.

This is the third investigation of this sort into the club's affairs in the last eight years.

Spanish side Atletico Madrid are currently serving a transfer ban for similar actions. The decision was appealed, but upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Real Madrid were also sanctioned, but had their ban reduced from two transfer windows to one.

Chelsea's perceived breaches aren't thought to be as serious, but FIFA will determine the outcome following their investigations.

The Stamford Bridge side were slapped with a two-window transfer ban back in 2009, which stemmed from their signing of Gael Kakuta from Lens in 2007. But the punishment was backtracked upon after a successful appeal.

They were also placed under the microscope last year after pictures of Bertrand Traore playing for the club when he was 16, before receiving international clearance, emerged.

Liverpool and Manchester City were recently handed bans after they were deemed to have tapped young players up. They won't be able to sign academy players for the next two years as a result.

"As the investigation is on-going no further comment is possible for the time being," said a FIFA spokesperson.

"Chelsea have since denied any wrongdoing, saying: "Chelsea FC complies with all FIFA Statutes and Regulations when recruiting players."



