Chelsea hosts Nottingham Forest in the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday.

Chelsea will field a rotated squad at Stamford Bridge, including Eden Hazard making his return from injury as the Blues take on Championship side Nottingham.

Chelsea is coming off a goalless draw at home against Arsenal.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: 2:45 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Sept. 20

Live stream: WatchESPN