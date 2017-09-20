Chelsea star defender David Luiz would have probably missed the Blues' next few matches whether or not he had gotten sent off against Arsenal on the weekend.

The Brazilian will be out for the club's next three domestic matches, having picked up a red card for a tackle on Sead Kolasinac toward the end of Sunday's London derby. But The Sun have revealed that the player suffered a broken wrist earlier in the match.

Luiz apparently fractured the joint after crashing into the hoarding at the edge of the pitch during the match, yet decided to soldier on, perhaps to his own detriment. The Sun report that he is already back in training, wearing a splint, as he's quite eager to keep his place in Antonio Conte's squad when his suspension is over.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Blues, who play against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday in a Carabao Cup tie and then Stoke City on Saturday, have their toughest match of the season - so far - coming up on September 30.

That will come in the form of a trip to the Etihad to face Pep Guardiola's well-oiled Manchester City side. And Conte will have to do so bereft of one of his best defenders, and arguably the most optimal player for the sweeper role in the centre of his defence.

The Italian can call upon either Antonio Rudiger or Andreas Christensen, however, with Gary Cahill now back in the team following a three-game ban of his own.