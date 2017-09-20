Soccer

Chelsea's David Luiz Reportedly Broke Wrist During Draw vs. Arsenal

1:59 | Soccer
Don't Expect Arsenal to Oust Arsene Wenger Anytime Soon
an hour ago

Chelsea star defender David Luiz would have probably missed the Blues' next few matches whether or not he had gotten sent off against Arsenal on the weekend.

The Brazilian will be out for the club's next three domestic matches, having picked up a red card for a tackle on Sead Kolasinac toward the end of Sunday's London derby. But The Sun have revealed that the player suffered a broken wrist earlier in the match.

Luiz apparently fractured the joint after crashing into the hoarding at the edge of the pitch during the match, yet decided to soldier on, perhaps to his own detriment. The Sun report that he is already back in training, wearing a splint, as he's quite eager to keep his place in Antonio Conte's squad when his suspension is over.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Blues, who play against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday in a Carabao Cup tie and then Stoke City on Saturday, have their toughest match of the season - so far - coming up on September 30.

That will come in the form of a trip to the Etihad to face Pep Guardiola's well-oiled Manchester City side. And Conte will have to do so bereft of one of his best defenders, and arguably the most optimal player for the sweeper role in the centre of his defence.

The Italian can call upon either Antonio Rudiger or Andreas Christensen, however, with Gary Cahill now back in the team following a three-game ban of his own.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters