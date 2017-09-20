Craig Shakespeare Admits to Getting Luck in Leicester's 2-0 Carabao Cup Win Over Liverpool

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has praised his side after their 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

Goals from Shinji Okazaki, and a thunderbolt from Islam Slimani saw the Foxes past Jurgen Klopp's side. The Foxes only really kicked into gear in the second half however, and were dominated for the entirety of the first 45 minutes.

The substitution of Okazaki for the injured Leonardo Ulloa proved crucial for Leicester's vast, sudden improvement in the second half, something the Foxes manager was quick to note in his post-match comments. "You talk about 'football (being) a game of two halves' and it definitely was. Fair play to our boys.





"I thought the first goal was always going to be crucial. Of course first half we thought it was going to be Liverpool because we did lead a charmed life. But it's about staying in the game in football land to get the first goal was massively important."

Klopp chose to substitute the influential Philippe Coutinho at half time, with the Brazilian being replaced by Welsh prodigy Ben Woodburn. It was a strange gamble that didn't pay off for the German's side.

Shakespeare continued: "We knew at half-time we had to regroup. It was to our advantage in terms of Philippe Coutinho going off at half-time.





"We spoke to the boys about being more aggressive, getting in Liverpool's faces a bit more and playing with a bit more intent.

5 of Shinji Okazaki's last 9 goals for Leicester across all competitions have come against last season's top-six.



"Bringing Shinji on makes that bit of difference, he plays with that intent, desire and enthusiasm."

Curiously, Leicester host the Reds again on Saturday, but this time it'll be in the Premier League, where both sides will be looking to to get back on track, after a rough couple of weeks, respectively.