Craig Shakespeare Admits He's Not Certain if Key Man Will Be Fit for Liverpool Clash

Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare has admitted that he is unsure whether Jamie Vardy will be available for Saturday's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The England international missed Tuesday night's 2-0 Carabao Cup win over the Reds with a groin injury.

And Shakespeare has revealed that there is "no news" on Vardy's chances of a return ahead of Saturday's fixture at the King Power Stadium.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"No news yet," he said, quoted by talkSPORT. "I am expecting him to train Thursday but, as of yet, no news."

Midfielder Matty James is also doubtful with an Achilles problem, but defender Christian Fuchs could be available after suffering an eye injury in training.





"Christian trained again today (Tuesday) so he will be fine," said Shakespeare. "I think [Matty] James will be struggling for Saturday."





Leicester will be hopeful of a repeat scoreline from Tuesday night's meeting between the two sides, although Shakespeare has conceded that his side were fortunate to keep a clean sheet.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"You talk about football being a game of two halves and it definitely was," he told Sky Sports.

"I thought the first goal was always going to be crucial. Of course first half we thought it was going to be Liverpool because we did lead a charmed life. But it's about staying in the game in football land to get the first goal was massively important."

He added: "We knew at half-time we had to regroup. It was to our advantage in terms of Philippe Coutinho going off at half-time.

"We spoke to the boys about being more aggressive, getting in Liverpool's faces a bit more and playing with a bit more intent."