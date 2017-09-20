Soccer

Dortmund Hot Shot Aubameyang Ready to Do Battle With Arch Rival for Bundesliga Golden Boot

an hour ago

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is prepared to do battle with arch rival Robert Lewandowski to earn the right to call himself the undisputed top goalscorer in the Bundesliga.

The Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich strikers have both begun the 2017/18 campaign in fine fettle, with Aubameyang netting four goals in as many league games and Lewandowski plundering six in his first five outings.

In quotes published by Bild, Aubameyang stated that he was unconcerned with the Poland international already moving ahead of him in the scoring charts just six weeks into the season, and stated that it was only the number at the end of this term that truly mattered.

GUENTER SCHIFFMANN/GettyImages

He said: "The race is on. When Lewy moves ahead, I am used to catching him up. It's enough for me to overtake him shortly before the season finishes."

Aubameyang pipped Lewandowski to the German top flight's Golden Boot award last term, with 31 strikes racked up in 32 matches compared to his rival's 30 in 33.

Lewandowski was on Dortmund's books before he completed a big money transfer to Bayern in July 2014, and managed to net 103 goals in 187 appearances for Die Borussen before he departed the Westfalenstadion.

That record has already been eclipsed by Aubameyang, who has registered 128 goals in 196 games for the DfB Pokal Cup holders, and that terrific run is only going to increase further now that he is set to remain with Peter Bosz's side.

Long time admirers Tianjin Quanjin stated on Tuesday that they were no longer interested in prising Aubameyang away from Dortmund after their failed summer bid for him, and the Gabon international is almost certain to surpass 150 career goals for the current Bundesliga leaders before the season's end.

